NinjaOne recently announced a new service and pricing update for MSPs to help them better scale endpoints and run cost-effective technology stacks.

Sal Sferlazza , CEO and co-founder of NinjaOne, provided insights on the current challenges MSPs are facing and how these new updates help NinjaOne’s MSP strategy and how it plans to support MSPs going into 2025. He highlighted NinjaOne as a leading endpoint management platform specializing in remote monitoring and management (RMM) and patch compliance. He also shared his extensive entrepreneurial background, emphasizing the importance of innovation and differentiation in a consolidating MSP market.

Take a look as well at a recent interview with NinjaOne, who won the Best Emerging Vendor of 2023 in the UK: https://www.e-channelnews.com/ninjaone-named-best-emerging-vendor-in-uk/