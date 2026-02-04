Quantum PKI, a recognized leader in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital trust solutions, recently announced the appointment of Judy Gounden as its new Chief Executive Officer. Judy brings over 25 years of international leadership experience across American, European, and African markets, with a proven track record of driving business transformation, operational excellence, and customer-centric growth strategies.

In this interview, Judy shared her journey, highlighting the importance of cultural change in organizations to move away from legacy systems. With a diverse academic background and experience across various sectors, she emphasized the need for continuous learning and adaptability in navigating the challenges of technology adoption. Judy also discussed the critical role of her company in providing security certificates and the implications of new regulations that require businesses to automate their certificate management processes.

Judy addressed the significant income and opportunity gaps for women in the workforce, linking technology to the advancement of gender equality. She encouraged young women to pursue careers in tech, particularly in cybersecurity, by engaging with thought leaders and taking advantage of free educational resources. Additionally, she acknowledged the benefits and governance challenges posed by artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of understanding its implications in both personal and professional realms. Furthermore, she advocated for mentorship among female leaders, suggesting that sharing experiences and supporting one another could significantly enhance gender equality in the tech industry.