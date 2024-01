XM Cyber, a leader in hybrid cloud exposure management, announced new capabilities that provide complete and continuous visibility into risks and vulnerabilities in Kubernetes environments. Kubernetes Exposure Management helps security teams protect critical assets running in Kubernetes clusters across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.

The new solution delivers continuous visibility into vulnerabilities, risky permissions, and misconfigurations that could allow attackers to breach Kubernetes environments and access valuable data and applications. By extending XM Cyber’s industry-leading XM Attack Graph Analysis to Kubernetes, organizations can now see integrated risks across hybrid environments and intelligently prioritize remediation based on potential impact to critical assets.

