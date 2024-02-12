Presenter: Jeff Mesnik, President of ContentMX

Jeff Mesnik emphasized the importance of aligning vendor messaging for MSPs, with a focus on the need for a unified message to reach the audience effectively. The significance of data security was also highlighted, with an emphasis on the secure nature of the ContentMX platform and the importance of maintaining the privacy of MSPs’ information.

With the limitations of current vendor-centric marketing automation tools, there is a need for a solution that prioritizes the channel partner. The need for partners to have a consistent communication platform and a single destination for accessing and sharing content was stressed. The security measures of the proposed solution were also discussed, emphasizing the importance of data siloing, GDPR compliance, and secure APIs for partners to promote their content. The conversation underscored the significance of content quality and variety, as well as the provision of real-time reports and ROI metrics for partners.

Jeff Mesnik presented the AI chatbot as a groundbreaking addition to ContentMX’s partner platform, emphasizing its role in connecting B2B buyers, partners, and vendors through high-quality content. The chatbot’s ability to provide inbound lead flow and trusted content was highlighted, with an official launch date set for March 10th. The discussion also touched on the platform’s user-friendly nature, empowering MSPs to leverage its capabilities and become marketing geniuses.

To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/services/contentmx/