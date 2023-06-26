Tammy Allen is SMB Sales Manager at Trend Micro in Canada. Experienced channel sales specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry, she oversees SMB and MSP sales at Trend Micro.

In her contribution to the channel industry for over 15 years, she has worked across departments handling partner development, MSP recruitment and partner alliances. This has led to her deep understanding of the expectations and needs of the channel.

Mother of two, she plays curling and raises chickens. Her favorite movie is “Princess Bride“.