Glynis E. Devine, President of She-Suite Leaders, had a warm and engaging conversation with Elle Herron, a Partner Account Executive for IT Cloud. The discussion highlighted Elle’s role in expanding IT Cloud’s partnerships on the West coast of Canada, her expertise in bridging technology and customer relationships, and the challenges faced by low-tech users.

The conversation also explored Elle’s personal journey in the tech industry, where she shared insights on overcoming obstacles and the evolving landscape of technology. She discussed the unique challenges women face in the field and the significance of authenticity and mentorship in career development.