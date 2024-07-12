Michelle Chiantera is the CRO of Alludo, a global remote-first tech company behind award-winning brands like Parallels, Corel, MindManager, and WinZip.

Michelle has been in the tech field for over 25 years, including holding various positions at Cisco before joining Alludo in 2021. Michelle has demonstrated a remarkable ability to strategize and execute ambitious, large-scale transformations that generate operational efficiency, cost savings, and market share.

During our interview, Michelle discussed her journey in the tech industry, starting from her venture capital career in the mid-90s and transitioning into technology due to the booming internet industry. She emphasized the importance of being close to customers, partners, and salespeople in her marketing roles. Michelle also discussed the importance of supporting women in tech and creating an approachable environment for them. She emphasized the need for mentorship and networking opportunities to help women succeed in the tech industry.

Michelle also stressed the importance of top-level support in promoting diversity and inclusion within companies, highlighting the role of the CEO in setting the tone for inclusive practices. She also discussed her involvement with BMISS, a woman-owned nonprofit organization focused on education and empowerment in South Sudan, particularly for girls and women.