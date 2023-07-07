Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Vicki VanValin of Laserfiche
- There is a new player in IT procurement and management: ProcureIT
- Interesting point of view on the market from Canadian Apple Reseller Alary Technologies
- Listen to Channel Veteran Michele Ragusa McBain talk about her new role at Sonicwall
- Our video podcast this week was with VIPRE about protecting your organization against email threats
- Update from AppDirect‘s Renee Bergeron
Coming up: Check out our coverage of our recent ChannelNext Central event in Muskoka, ON in the upcoming weeks!