Kimberly Simon is the VP of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at ControlCase, a global leader in IT Security Certifications and Continuous Compliance Services. She is in a business-critical role tasked with facilitating knowledge sharing and increasing revenue through partnership efforts with organizations focused on compliance, risk management, and security.

Combining her experience in cybersecurity compliance, marketing, and strategic partnerships, Kimberly enjoys speaking on the benefits of adopting compliance for organizations to lower risk, increase cybersecurity maturity and gain competitive advantage.

Listen to what brought her from Zimbabwe to UK and then to the tech industry in Canada, through faith and the right connections. She published a book on Cybersecurity Compliance. Grab a copy here.