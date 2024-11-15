Kitty Atkinson, Executive Director at MSP Corp, a Toronto-based company providing complete managed services.

Kitty shared her experiences and insights during the the Ingram Micro ONE event, celebrating her recent Women in Tech Award and reflecting on her 40-year journey in the IT industry, which began in Peru. She emphasized her commitment to promoting women in technology and her active participation in various groups and associations. Kitty discussed the industry’s evolution, particularly the impact of AI in empowering individuals to enhance their skills.