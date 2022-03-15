As the past two years have shifted a large portion of organizations to move towards remote work and digital workspaces, the cloud industry has grown significantly to respond to increased demand. OVHcloud has been a major player in adapting to this shift, especially as it recently announced its newest partnership with Aiven, now offering its customers the most comprehensive choice of managed databases.

Through its extensive Public Cloud Database portfolio, OVHcloud supports the adoption of a company’s Managed Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and facilitates the acceleration of their transformation as part of application modernization, the implementation of a native cloud strategy, or the extrapolation of data through a complete data pipeline, based on artificial intelligence.

PaaS solutions provide companies a ready-to-use platform on which they can install, configure and run their own applications. One of the main benefits of Platform-as-a-Service is its capacity to improve a company’s productivity and is even more true when it comes to the benefits the developers can achieve using PaaS solutions.

With a strong presence in Canada since 2011, OVHcloud is a global player and Europe’s leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centres across four continents. For 22 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centres, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries.

