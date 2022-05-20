Montreal-born Emily Glass is the newly-hired CEO of next-gen MSP platform Syncro.

Emily is no stranger to the MSP industry. She formerly served in executive roles at Datto over a period of five years. As Customer Experience Officer, Emily built an award-winning support experience for MSPs. She also oversaw the release of several innovative products as Chief Product Officer. She earned a Bachelors of Computer Engineering from McGill University and a Master of Arts from Boston University.

Now at Syncro, and one of the few female CEOs in the MSP sector, Emily is passionate about diversity and helping break barriers of entry to the industry. Having built many successful teams, Emily can also share her perspective on the future of work and balance in a primarily in-office industry (Syncro is fully-remote, offers D&I lessons, and more).