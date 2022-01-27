Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced that Celeste Labrie, Senior Partner Development Manager at Telarus, was selected as the group’s Big Impact Winner for Q4. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees submitted by the channel community who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.

The ACW Advocacy Pledge Program was started in 2020 by the ACW Advocacy Committee (now the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee) to encourage women to support other women. The full ACW Advocacy Pledge is “Behind Every Successful Woman is a Community of Successful Women Who Have Her Back.”

Labrie, the Big Impact Winner for Q4 2021, was nominated by Rachel Turkus, Vice President of Marketing & Channel Management at CyberReef. “[Celeste] is able to pivot, learn and grow. She listens and learns, but also shares her knowledge. She brings positivity, kindness and support to any situation,” said Turkus.