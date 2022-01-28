Agiloft announced a record year in 2021 with a 100% increase in customer bookings, a 60% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and a 72% increase in headcount. In the wake of this success, Agiloft will start off 2022 with a new visual brand and a refinement of its core company mission of delivering “Contract Management Without Compromise.”

Record Growth

In line with the company’s goal to expand its vertical and geographic market presence after a $45 million growth equity investment in 2020, Agiloft grew new customer sales by 100% in 2021 and boosted ARR by 60% while also maintaining a customer satisfaction score of 95.5%.

New Brand in 2022

Building on the momentum from 2021, Agiloft is launching its new visual identity and core brand message to kick off 2022. The new identity is modern and bold, friendly and relatable and portrays Agiloft’s qualities of agility and empowerment while conveying its benefits and trustworthiness.

Team Expansion

Agiloft also welcomed new leadership to solidify management expertise and support continued growth. This includes Gordon Loudon as VP of Professional Services and Training, Angel Lange as VP of Finance, Anne McNulty as Senior Director of AI Success, and Dan Mosera as Senior VP of Strategic Accounts. Overall, Agiloft increased headcount by 72% in 2021 with significant hiring in implementation, sales, marketing, and customer success to serve its growing client base.

Partner Program

Agiloft continued to grow its Partner Program geared towards greater joint customer value and expanded partner opportunities. Focused on a strategic set of partnerships with leading resellers as well as service and technology providers, 2021 saw new alliances with Boomi, a Dell Technologies business provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS); Tableau, a visual analytics platform; Factor, an alternative legal services provider (ALSP); Elevate, a global law company; and most recently, Tata Consultancy Services, provider of global IT services, consulting, and business solutions.

Product Releases & New Integrations

Accelerating the development of its CLM software, Agiloft released an overhaul of its UI, released a new product module, and accelerated its development of Connected Experiences. The new intuitive interface increased user adoption and advanced capabilities for automating and integrating complex contract processes, allowing customers to quickly adapt workflows as needs change. The latest update featured Connected Experiences to empower users to utilize Agiloft CLM as a connected system of record across the organization using familiar apps like Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Word, Salesforce, and more.

Visit www.agiloft.com for more.