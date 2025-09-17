WitnessAI’s CEO, Rick Caccia, highlighted the dual nature of AI usage in companies, where good intentions can lead to unintended consequences, such as the exposure of sensitive information. He identified three primary use cases for AI in enterprises, emphasizing the need for observation and control measures to manage both employee interactions with external AI tools and the development of internal AI models.

Rick also addressed the risks associated with AI applications, including potential impacts on customer behavior and brand reputation. He introduced new products like Witness Protect and Witness Attack to secure AI models and ensure accurate, brand-aligned responses.