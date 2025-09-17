Presenters: Evgeniy Kharam, Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack CEO at Crosshair Cyber

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

In this discussion, we focused on the challenges posed by shadow IT and shadow AI within organizations. Evgeniy shared insights on how employees often resort to unauthorized applications due to strict IT policies, indicating a disconnect between user needs and IT support. Nim emphasized the importance of IT leaders understanding these needs rather than simply denying requests, while Adam highlighted the necessity of identifying user goals and exploring secure alternatives. The group recognized the critical need for improved communication between IT departments and employees to effectively address these challenges.

The discussion also delved into the risks associated with AI usage among employees, with Julian noting that many companies lack clear AI policies, leading to unregulated use of various applications. Evgeniy suggested that organizations should focus on classifying and securing sensitive information while allowing knowledge workers to leverage AI for efficiency. Adam emphasized the importance of aligning AI strategies with business goals and reviewing the privacy policies of AI platforms. The group acknowledged the challenges of building secure AI environments and the associated costs, recognizing that not all companies may find this feasible.

