The first 72 hours of an attack are a crucial window for incident response teams. To support organizations in preparing a swift, efficient response to incidents while minimizing their impact on operations, WithSecure (formerly known as F-Secure Business) is offering a new range of incident readiness and response packages.

Incident response is more challenging than ever. Cloud services complicate IT security, skills are scarce, and responsibilities are shared with cloud service providers.

Based on his experience, Cyber Security Advisor Paul Brucciani says that in spite of cyber attacks’ ubiquity, many mid-market organizations find themselves unprepared for incidents when they occur.

“Today, only about one in five organizations have an incident response plan–typically enterprises with well-developed cyber security. Mid-market companies don’t have these resources and if there is any service fit to be outsourced, it is incident response. Our new offering brings industry-leading incident response services to the mid-market to make it more resilient to cyber-attacks, covering both traditional on-premise and cloud IT,” he said.

WithSecure has a strong record of providing incident response services to organizations large and small throughout the globe. It has over 30 years of experience in helping organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from data breaches.

The new range of incident response offerings include three different but related services:

Incident Readiness that exercises and improves incident response capabilities without disrupting operations.

that exercises and improves incident response capabilities without disrupting operations. Incident Response Retainer that provides priority access to incident response experts—with special focus on the first 72 hours following an incident, even during industry-wide events and other periods of high demand.

that provides priority access to incident response experts—with special focus on the first 72 hours following an incident, even during industry-wide events and other periods of high demand. Emergency Incident Response Support that provides available resources for organizations that call when needed.

“The first 72 hours of an attack are vital for limiting the damage. Not just to mitigate direct damages, but it’s also important for GDPR compliance, as organizations are required to report certain incidents within that time frame. Without an effective response during that window, organizations will struggle to understand the scope of the damages and what steps to take next,” added Brucciani.

More information on WithSecure is available at www.withsecure.com

If you are looking for the report Paul mentions during the interview, see: https://www.debatesecurity.com/cybersecurity-technology-efficacy-is-cybersecurity-the-new-market-for-lemons/