Trustwave announced new service offerings to maximize organizations’ value of Microsoft security investments.

Trustwave’s new offerings include Accelerator services to develop a clear roadmap for ROI on Microsoft Security products, Implementation services, and Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) for Microsoft with Co-Managed SOC.

This new suite of offerings will help organizations navigate complex migrations from legacy systems and optimize their use of Microsoft security tools within existing IT environments.

Jesse Emerson, newly appointed SVP Products & Solutions at Trustwave, provided an overview of Trustwave’s cybersecurity services, including consulting, professional services, and managed security services. He discussed the evolution and capabilities of Microsoft’s cybersecurity tools, highlighting the challenges organizations face in navigating and integrating these tools.

Jesse elaborated on Trustwave’s suite of offerings, which includes pre-packaged consulting offerings and implementation services to assist clients in understanding, planning, and implementing Microsoft tools. Additionally, Trustwave’s managed services provide 24/7 monitoring and management for Defender XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, and CoPilot for Security, offering a comprehensive solution for clients seeking to optimize their cybersecurity stack within the Microsoft environment.

