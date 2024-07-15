In addition to a challenging geopolitical environment, the rise of AI combined with automation and cybercrime-as-a-service has increased the speed, sophistication, and success of cyber security attacks. Against this backdrop, Darktrace announced the ActiveAI platform, a set of new industry-first product innovations and features that will transform security operations from a reactive to a proactive state, helping improve overall cyber resilience.

Hanah Darley, newly-appointed Director of Product Relations at Darktrace, discussed the evolution of the threat landscape, emphasizing the democratization of the threat landscape and the challenges businesses face in defending against a wide variety of attacks augmented by automation or AI.

The discussion then moved on to Darktrace’s AI technology, which is designed to augment human decision-making in cybersecurity by interpreting normal and abnormal behavior within organizations, behaviorally containing threats, and providing evidence-based insights to improve response actions and proactivity. Hannah discussed Darktrace’s integrations with major vendors in the cybersecurity industry, emphasizing the importance of meeting organizations where they are and uplifting their existing processes. She highlighted the use of data and AI techniques to analyze third-party alerts and the need for a cohesive interface to reduce the complexity of managing disparate systems.