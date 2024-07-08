Identity security is broken across multiple tools and stakeholders in the organizations, each lacking the context or control over many parts of human and non-human identities. As multiple parties monitor and control identities in isolated silos, attackers exploit this fragmentation, swiftly breaking out from one compromised user account to another across systems.

Rezonate has announced an integration with CrowdStrike to extend identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities across on-premises systems, cloud infrastructures, identity providers and SaaS applications, stopping identity-based attacks.

In this interview, Roy Akerman, CEO and co-founder at Rezonate, delved into the complexities of identity security, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive solution to protect against cyber attacks. He discussed the potential for AI to enhance access management and the importance of micro-segmentation in improving security metrics.