Here are a recap on some of the people and companies mentioned this week:

Do not miss our recap of our last ChannelNext event of 2024 in beautiful ChannelNext West

ChannelNext West is over. but check out all upcoming interviews from the event

Find out who’s monitoring your OT, IoT/IoMT devices with Forescout

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Larissa Crandall of New Relic

COMING UP: We will be be hosting our last Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Edison, NJ on Nov. 18th. See more information here. Check out what Debbie Kestin-Schildkraut will be presenting! Stay tuned on channelnext.ca as well be posting more dates and locations for 2025!