Pax8 announced Pax8 Voyager Alliance, its new partner program that provides global partners with a modern approach to achieving success. Fueled by innovation and investment, the program is tailored to meet partners’ specific needs and provides a scalable, strategic growth path. Through elevated enablement, education, and support, Pax8 Voyager Alliance empowers partners to thrive at every stage of their journey.

“Pax8 Voyager Alliance represents our commitment to putting partners first and recognizing their unique journey to success,” said Craig Donovan, Chief Experience Officer at Pax8. “The intentionally designed program provides our partners with the competitive advantage to acceleratetheir growth and succeed in the evolving channel. This advancement lays the foundation for an exciting new chapter, and we will introduce a Pax8 Rewards program and additional benefits overthe coming months, empowering our partners to scale to new heights.”

Pax8 Voyager Alliance is built entirely around the partner Marketplace experience and introduces partners to a tiered model. This approach provides differentiated experiences thoughtfully curated to match their unique business needs and size. As partners reach higher levels in the program, they’ll unlock new benefits that elevate their experience and fuel their growth.

Pax8 will continue to roll out exciting new opportunities for Pax8 partners to take advantage of as they rise through the program tiers to earn new benefits. Some early benefits include curated event experiences and tiered pricing for professional services projects, which will help partners manage costs. Partners can also expect to receive higher levels of technical support as they advance throughthe program. In addition, Pax8 Voyager Alliance introduces flexible payment options, offering multiple solutions dependent on a partner’s tier to aid in making financial business decisions.Future program benefits will include Pax8 Voyager Alliance Rewards. Partners will be able to accrue points that can be used to invest back into their business by applying them to Pax8 services, education and Pax8 Marketplace purchases.

“Next year, we will introduce enhancements to Voyager Alliance that revolutionize partner rewards in the SMB cloud marketplace,” said Donovan. “We have tremendous loyalty within our partner base, and we’re excited to launch industry-changing rewards that acknowledge their Marketplace investment. Just as enterprise cloud providers have successfully driven growth through consumption-based incentives, we’re bringing that powerful model to the Pax8 Marketplace. By recognizing our partners’ historical and ongoing Marketplace spend, we’re creating a compelling ecosystem that helps MSPs accelerate their cloud journey and maximize their return on investment with Pax8.”

“Cloud marketplace growth is expected to exceed $45 billion by 2025, driven by various service partners within the channel ecosystem,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. “Adopting a tiered model that provides a more curated experience is critical to enabling these varying partners and their goals. With its new program, Pax8 establishes the foundation to effectively support partners at scale and guide them on their path to success.”

In addition to the Marketplace of the future, Pax8 Voyager Alliance provides access to the following benefits:

Pax8 enablement

• 100+ award-winning Pax8 Academy on-demand courses

• Industry-leading partner support

• Pax8 Academy instructor-led courses

• Pax8 Professional Services

• Pax8 Academy Peer Groups

• Pax8 Academy Business Coaching

Pax8 events

• Learning journeys

• Pax8 Launch Briefings

• Pax8 Mission Briefings

• Pax8 Bootcamps

• Pax8 Momentum

• Curated event experiences

To learn more about Pax8 Voyager Alliance, please visit pax8.com