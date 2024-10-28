Usually, we talk about the event in general and pick some highlights, but for this event recap, I wanted to relate it in terms of actual growth impact as a percentage.

Those who came to ChannelNEXT West on Oct 21-22 took home value that can boost their managed services business by at least 30%. If that’s true, then it was well worth the effort.

Let me share the reasons why I believe the ROI is at least 30% for MSPs.



1. The event began with the latest overview of the channel’s current state, including the hottest market trends and challenges. This high value information sets the stage for everything that followed. With this in mind, attendees will be able to better plan and navigate the future. Thank you Jay McBain from Canalys for providing the data to back this up!



2. Three top leaders in the channel shared their thoughts on the future of MSP work. Mark Scott, a founder of N-Able, which played a key role in shaping the MSP business model, and co-founder of Fully Managed, one of the most successful MSPs, is currently leading an investment firm called Top Down Ventures. Dan Wensley, the former CEO of Scalepad, is now involved with Top Down and Produce 8. Marco La Vecchia, who previously worked at Fully Managed, is now leading the way in discovering new revenue opportunities for MSPs with Produce8. Their insights and advice were truly invaluable and we are working on a plan to keep the educational content coming. Mark Scott, Dan Wensley and Marco La Vecchia

3. Rob Rae from Pax8 took to the stage to share insights on what smart MSPs are doing to succeed both now and in the future. As many are aware, Rob is well-versed in MSP business and he always shares valuable insights that can assist any MSP in improving their performance. Rob Rae, Pax8

4. In the talk show, we got right to the point to uncover key insights on how Acronis and ITCould can boost your cybersecurity efforts, increase Microsoft revenue, and augment your support team. Mitchell Wengreniuk, ITCloud Stephen Nichols, Acronis

This will definitely boost your bottom line by at least 5%!



5. Depending on which breakout session you chose, you took home some valuable knowledge that you could immediately use to enhance your cybersecurity with Canadian law enforcement (Kenrick Bagnall), boost your persuasion skills (Tara Landes), and exchange insights with one of the top MSSPs in the world (Sean Higgins, co-founder of Herjavec Group). Tara Landes Kenrick Bagnall Sean Higgins

Any session that you decided to join would boost your skills by at least 5%! I attended the Art of Persuasion, and I think it’s a great idea to get a refresher on it! It’s definitely something every person ought to master as we can use it every day.



6. Feeding the mind without the stomach just isn’t going to work at ChannelNEXT. The food was completely next level and made by the First Nations. If you’re looking for the best salmon in the world, this is the place to be!



7. Kaseya showcased two major highlights along with many recent improvements the company has made. An all-in-one affordable cybersecurity solution along with pen-testing-as-a-service – a fantastic new profit opportunity for MSPs! The return on investment here is absolutely amazing! Miles Walker, Kaseya

Even if you’re not a Kaseya partner, adding their pen testing can boost your profits by 5% and enhance your cybersecurity posture for both you and your clients. I might be underestimating 5%, as the pen testing will definitely help you discover many more new opportunities to fill those gaps.

8. Mark Scott talked about building your valuation to exit for the maximum selling price! Mark has been through the process when he sold Fully Managed to Telus and is now running Top Down Ventures where he invests in IT companies. These insights are valuable regardless if you plan to sell your business or not. Mark Scott, Top Down Ventures

Not sure how we can put a value on this as this can impact your entire business on so many levels!



The Lions’ Den is a place where sales pitches come to life, sprinkled with a bit of humour. Every vendor had 3 minutes to share their best pitch with the audience. This is a quick, engaging, and enjoyable way to check if there’s a good match – we ran through about 20 pitches! Noah Jacobs, CyberPower, winner of Lions’ Den Laura Ball, Dell Technologies Wim Kerkhoff, Kerhoff Technologies Jodi Bonham, Eaton Don Ferguson, Ericsson Curtis Goddard, CheckPoint Haley Strutt, GoSecure

The ChannelNEXT speed introductions is a great place for vendors to connect with channel partners, network, and discover new opportunities together.



I believe attendees discovered at least 10 vendors that could help them grow their businesses by at least 10%!



We headed over to the best pub in Whistler Village to feast on great food, engage in conversations, enjoy an awesome local band with an unlimited supply of drinks with the kind support of our drink Sponsors – (Thank you Acronis, Check Point, GoSecure, ITCloud, J-SAS, Mimecast, Sales Academy and Sophos)



Day 2:



9. It was a delightful big breakfast with Shane Gibson. There’s really no one better to help you maximize your selling skills with Artificial Intelligence than Shane. If you missed this, reach out to Shane. Shane Gibson, Sales Academy

We’re also excited to share that we’ve just launched a fantastic new digital marketing program for MSPs to truly dominate and own their local market!



This is sure to boost your sales in so many ways, and I’m confident it will be by at least 15%!



10. Compliance-as-a-Service is something that all MSPs will have to embrace sooner or later. The regulations from insurance companies and governments are increasing. J-SAS is an amazing solution for compliance that we’ve found, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for all MSPs to get in on the ground floor. Ryan Devers, J-SAS

This will boost your revenue by 5%, enhance your cybersecurity initiatives, and help you avoid fines and a lot of legal issues!



Two more vendors hopped on stage for the Talk Show! Sophos is making some exciting changes and just wrapped up an impressive nearly billion-dollar acquisition right before the event. This puts Sophos with a huge leap forward in the cyber game. Produce8 shared some exciting news about the new business productivity intelligence solutions that MSPs can now offer their clients, highlighting a fantastic revenue opportunity in an untapped market. I encourage everyone to explore this solution as it is not what you may think it is! Marc Yap, Sophos Marco La Vecchia, Produce8

This could definitely boost your bottom line by at least 5%.

11. Well, it was time for my special moment at the event to introduce the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem to Western Canada. It’s an invaluable resource with everything you need to build, accelerate, and scale your cybersecurity managed services. I’m excited to invite you to join for free and discover how this can transform your cybersecurity business journey.

We highlighted nine services to instantly boost your cybersecurity managed services. I urge you to contact each to understand how it can impact your business and its success!

Augmentt to help you leverage the cybersecurity capabilities of your current Microsoft stack and manage all of your SaaS applications.

Crosshair Cyber for on-demand vCISO services, PEN Testing, Incident Response and Cyber Breach Planning.

Shane Gibson to provide advanced training on selling Cyber Security Risks and leveraging AI.

MRB PR to leverage public relations to boost your local awareness

Channel Partner Alliance for Cyber Mastermind Peer Groups

IASSET private label marketplace and automation platform for MSPs

Data And More for data discovery, classification and management

Digital Marketing with Short-Videos

Cyber Insurance for Canada.

The CDE can easily boost your bottom line by at least 10% with just the basics! As you dig deeper into the CDE, you will discover an unlimited revenue opportunity.



12. Three additional breakout sessions designed to assist you in using and selling Artificial Intelligence to your customers today with real-life examples; enhance your emotional EQ for improved management of yourself, employees, and clients like never before; and a fresh perspective on how to tackle the digital transformation of your clients’ businesses.

I believe this might be one of the most significant insights that everyone gathered from the event. It’s so far reaching that I am hesitant to guess how much this could impact your business. What is mental health worth? Or, avoiding digital transformation mistakes? Or, getting ahead of the Artificial Intelligence curve?



We finished the event as usual with our expo, prize giveaways, and awards (check out the pics here), but the learning wasn’t over yet! Later, we came together for our MSP town hall and Mastermind peer-group sessions, where real-time collaboration sparked creativity, inspired big ideas, and helped us tackle some challenges. I can tell you that some of the things discussed were deeply meaningful to all those participating, but what happens in these sessions stays right there!

Most headed home, but some stayed back to hang out with the CheckPoint team for dinner and more…It just never ends!

A lot goes into organizing the 10 events we do each year. Our event team works very hard to ensure the best possible experience and content. This event was off the charts at one of the most amazing venues we have ever done in 22 years.

Best of all, some attendees shared that they have been able to grow their businesses by at least 30% from the insights and resources they discover at ChannelNEXT. It truly feels rewarding to know that we’re contributing to the success of so many people.

Generating 30% growth from ChannelNEXT events seems to be the minimum take home.

My best advice? Don’t miss the next ChannelNEXT events!



We’re just getting started! Stay tuned for more post-event news interviews from the event!

