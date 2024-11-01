Mitchell Wengreniuk, Regional Partner Channel Manager, ITCloud

IT Cloud, a Canadian cloud distributor recognized for its five consecutive channel reseller choice award, is expanding into Western Canada with a focus on supporting small and medium-sized business (SMB) partners through tailored services and dedicated resources to help them navigate Microsoft’s partner programs. Following its acquisition by AppDirect, IT Cloud has enhanced its resources and support capabilities while preserving its unique identity, allowing the company to assist partners in exploring new revenue streams and expanding their market reach, all while maintaining a strong commitment to service excellence.