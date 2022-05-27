Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews over the last week:

COMING up: ChannelNext Central event in Toronto on June 2nd. This event will be held in conjunction with our Canadian Reseller Choice, 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and Women In Tech Awards Gala DINNER! To sign up for either of these events, go to https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-central-in-person-livestream-central-2022/