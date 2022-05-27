Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews over the last week:
- This week’s Women in Tech featured Donna Turgeon of Infosec Institute
- We discussed Robotic Process Automation in Episode 16 of our Masterchat series on Channel Partner Alliance
- We spoke with Red Hat and their partner Mobia about the recent Red Hat Summit
- Media Sonar‘s article on data breaches is extremely informative
- Apica, a monitoring platform vendor, has launched a new partner program
- BillingPlatform, an emerging vendor, expands its partner ecosystem
- Britt Norwood of Trellix was our Channel Chief interviewee this week
- Of course, the big story this week was Broadcom’s acquisition of VMWare
- COMING up: ChannelNext Central event in Toronto on June 2nd. This event will be held in conjunction with our Canadian Reseller Choice, 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and Women In Tech Awards Gala DINNER! To sign up for either of these events, go to https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-central-in-person-livestream-central-2022/