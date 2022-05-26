BillingPlatform’s enterprise monetization platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetize products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation.

BillingPlatform recently announced updates to its partner program after growing its enterprise customer base 35% last year and with a third of its customers now generating more than a billion in revenue or more. With the increase in large global enterprise deals, BillingPlatform is focusing on aligning with strategic partners and expects to generate at least 35% of its revenue through partners going forward, up from 15% last year.

BillingPlatform’s Partner Program is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of partners including technology vendors, system integrators, consulting companies and accounting firms. It is built to provide the training, collaboration and resources that partners need to be successful and achieve their revenue goals and business objectives. BillingPlatform’s partner program has three tiers – Platform, Select and Premier – that offer an increasing variety of benefits at each tier, such as training, sales enablement and collateral, resale and referral options, co-marketing activities, marketing development funds and more.

“A key part of our growth strategy is identifying, building and engaging with an ecosystem of strategic partners around the world so we’ve redesigned our partner program specifically to unlock those new business opportunities,” said Mark Swanholm, vice president of partnerships and alliances. “From API-based technology integrations to payment partners and engagements through consulting firms and global system integrators, our goal is to ensure customers maximize the value of their digital transformation and revenue management projects through the combined value of our platform and our partners’ technology, services and solutions.”

