Apica Systems, a leader in digital performance monitoring, announced the Apica Partner Program designed to empower global channel partners to increase the adoption and integration of advanced synthetic monitoring and load testing tools. The program supports resellers & MSPs, system integrators and technology partners. By establishing a global partner program Apica enables its partners to increase revenue and accelerate their growth. The two-tiered program includes incentives, training and streamlined contract management across all tiers.

Apica’s platform ensures early detection that helps companies with complex IT infrastructures monitor and test business critical applications and APIs. The result is better insights that quickly solve outages and issues before your customers notice

“We are excited to see the momentum happening in the digital performance space and see this as an opportunity to help simplify partner engagement, support the growing types of partners and help our partners adapt to new customer buying models,” said Matt Wilkinson, VP of Revenue Operations at Apica. “The new program includes three new partner tracks – Reseller, Systems Integrator, and Technology Integration. The result is an ecosystem where partners can operate in a software sales and services business model, with expertise in areas such as Synthetic, API and On-premises Monitoring, Load Testing, Cloud Migration, and Digital Experience Monitoring.”

For more information about the new Apica Partner Program, visit https://www.apica.io/partners/.