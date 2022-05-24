We spoke with Mike Reeves, President of Nova Scotia-based Mobia Technology Solutions and Chris Gray, VP, North America Ecosystem at Red Hat to find out what they gained at the recent RedHat Summit. There were plenty of technological announcements and seminars, but the emphasis on engaging with people and expanding the ecosystem remained. It’s fantastic when you can have a conversation together with a vendor and a partner to get the inside scoop on what really matters. What did they say? Take a look!