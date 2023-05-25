Riverbed, a leader in unified observability, announced the launch of the new Riverbed ACE program, which includes a partner managed SaaS Digital Experience Management (DEM) service focused on expanding opportunities for partners and scaling the Alluvio Aternity DEM business. The ACE program is targeted to managed service provider (MSP) partners that deliver services to small and medium enterprises, and are new customers to Alluvio Aternity DEM, with less than five thousand global users.

The Riverbed ACE program was launched to help small to medium enterprises struggling to measure the impact of the digital employee experience (DEX) and customer experience. Riverbed’s market-leading Alluvio Aternity DEM measures what users actually experience to deliver a comprehensive view of digital experience on business-critical applications. Companies are demanding “experience level agreements” from their network providers and Alluvio Aternity allows for precise understanding of the end-user experience and all of the elements that might be of impact.

“Riverbed is taking its Alluvio Aternity DEM and turning it into a managed service as an expansion of the Riverbed go-to-market strategy as partners look for technology that can keep pace with evolving business and client needs. Riverbed ACE enables partners to provide DEM-as-a-service to small and medium enterprises, as the need for innovation is greater than ever in today’s digital workplace,” said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, at Riverbed. “Riverbed is enabling positive change in the IT channel by providing partners with opportunities to expand their business with more flexible and modern licensing models that deliver exceptional digital experiences to customers through our industry leading Alluvio Unified Observability and Riverbed Acceleration portfolios. At the same time, this new program will help to further scale our Alluvio Aternity solution in the market.”

Riverbed’s partner ecosystem includes the world’s leading solution providers, distributors, system integrators, service providers, and technology alliances. Riverbed allows Partners to advance customer trust, cultivate customer relationships, and expand business opportunities by helping customers create seamless digital experiences and deliver fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app over any network. The Company’s partner program offers lucrative incentives and strong enablement support through sales and marketing assistance, training, certification, technical support, and its online partner portal.

For more information on the Riverbed ACE program, please email partners@riverbed.com.