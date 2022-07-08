Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews you may have missed last week:
- News from Zomentum and its PartnerAlign solution
- Israel-based Cloudinary released its new partner program
- Check out the free risk assessment release from Tanium
- Security vendor Armis launched an asset vulnerability management solution
- On their side, TPx introduced a new managed IDR service
- New appointment at Vade: Brian Fravel as VP of Marketing
- Read all about BlueCat‘s channel-first, GTM strategy
- We also posted more video interviews with our ChannelNext Central sponsors
- COMING up: ChannelNEXT met up with the Transistor Van Tour THIS WEEK in Winnipeg. You can read all about it next week on e-channelnews.com and LinkedIn!