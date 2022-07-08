BlueCat Networks announced its new channel-first, go-to-market strategy and additional channel program investments to increase the adoption of DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (together known as DDI) solutions.

All new business will flow through its channel partner program, effective immediately.

Both new and existing partners will benefit from the following enhancements:

Lucrative incentives and minimum-guaranteed margins;

An expanded educational and certification process that will support customers by delivering implementation and support services for BlueCat technology;

New toolkits to support sales in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America;

Customized plug-and-play marketing campaigns and content that will enable partners to market BlueCat solutions to their existing and prospective customers; and a

Revamped partner portal that makes it easier to access key product information and resources needed to close deals.

Visit BlueCat’s website at www.bluecatnetworks.com or contact [email protected].