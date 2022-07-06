Armis, a leading unified asset intelligence platform, announced Armis Asset Vulnerability Management (AVM), the only solution for risk-based vulnerability management that enables organizations to prioritize mitigation efforts across the entire asset attack surface, including IT, OT, ICS, IoMT, IIoT, Cloud and cellular-IoT, managed or unmanaged. This solution strengthens the Armis Platform which provides unified asset visibility and superior security across the extended attack surface.

Geopolitical instability associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with ongoing U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) aid to Ukraine’s defense efforts, has dramatically increased the possibility of cyberattacks against organizations operating in the U.S. and NATO-aligned countries. Therefore organizations must scale their ability to handle the growing number of vulnerabilities and threats that are putting their assets at risk.

However, today’s organizations are overwhelmed by the number of different assets connected to their networks, and the severe vulnerabilities discovered almost on a daily basis. They are struggling to manage vulnerable assets at scale. With the time it takes to exploit a new vulnerability dropping rapidly, combined with the lack of visibility into the asset attack surface, security and IT operations teams simply cannot address vulnerabilities as quickly as needed.

