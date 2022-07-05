Cloudinary, the media experience cloud company that powers many of the world’s top brands, announced a new program for Solutions Partners. Designed to make it easier for Solutions Partners to grow their business with Cloudinary and provide better and faster visual experiences for their customers, the program features several key features including intuitive onboarding and training pathways, high-impact co-marketing and service opportunities, and a new Partner Portal for easy access to sales and marketing tools.

Cloudinary’s partner network empowers the way businesses improve engagement with digital media and includes dozens of leading solution partners, including AKQA, Capgemini, Classmethod, Publicis Sapient, R/GA, Tata Consulting Services, and Wunderman Thompson. Under the new program, Cloudinary Solutions Partners will have everything they need to create and deliver optimal visual media experiences online for their customers across all industries and a variety of business-critical technology needs such as video, creative automation, web performance, and digital asset management.

“With an ecosystem that includes nearly 10,000 customers and more than a million users, our partners have been a critical pillar in our go-to-market and growth strategy,” said Kobi Schwarts, Cloudinary’s VP of Channel Sales and Partner Enablement. “We’re thrilled to roll out our new Partner Program to ensure our partners have everything they need to succeed.”

