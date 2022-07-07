TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, launched its Managed Inbox Detection and Response (IDR) service to help security and IT teams monitor and evaluate suspicious emails, resolving business email compromise (BEC), advanced malware, and phishing threats within minutes.

Phishing continues to be the number one cause of data breaches. According to a recent Dark Reading survey, 53% of organizations reported a phishing-related breach in 2021. With TPx’s Managed IDR service, users can easily report suspicious emails to quickly determine if they are safe or malicious. Reported emails are continuously monitored and professionally evaluated by automated scanning and human threat analysis, which removes the burden from internal IT and security teams and improves accuracy and response times.

TPx also announced additional enhancements to its Managed Endpoints service, including reporting enhancements for Security Awareness Training (SAT) and the addition of a customer Portal and Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV) to Managed Detection and Response.

