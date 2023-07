Julian discusses with Ahmed Kufaishi, Managing Director at Alary Technologies on what it means to be an Apple reseller nowadays. Ahmed started Alary Technologies in 2013 after working in Apple Support for almost 25 years. During that time, he watched the renewed interest in Mac systems and IOS devices and realized that the clients who bought them were buying into a promise that Apple products would just work. And they did. But they sometimes needed service…..”Mac Support as a Service”.