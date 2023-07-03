Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement and management company, announced that it raised $3.5 million in a new round of funding, bringing the total initial funding to $4.8 million. The company promises to combine people, processes and software to create an industry-first platform for IT procurement, spend, performance and risk management.

As a reminder, Randy Jeter, former CEO on RapidScale, and a few other Rapidscale co-founders, launched Procure IT from the merger of four technology companies:

Premiere Worldwide

Krewe Advisory Group

Mercury Communication Services

Premier Technology Advisors

Procure IT simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent.

