Julian and Robin Ody, Principal Analyst at Canalys, discussed the importance of building relationships within the channel and the need for effective communication with resellers. Robin also provided a brief history of Canalys, its establishment in the late 90s, and its recent acquisition by Informa.

Julian and Robin explored the transformative impact of AI on research and data analysis, highlighting the need for real-time data and the potential of AI to reveal insights. They discussed the applications of AI in enhancing workflows and client advisory services, while also raising concerns about data privacy and the quality of generative AI tools. They agreed that AI is still in its early stages, with significant advancements expected in the future.

The conversation also covered the growth prospects for managed services, with Robin forecasting an 11% increase in 2024 and 13% in 2025, driven by demand for IT support and cybersecurity outsourcing. He identified around 90,000 MSPs globally and discussed the challenges they face in maintaining customer relationships and evolving their business models. Both pointed out the profitability landscape for MSPs and the trend towards integrated solutions, emphasizing the importance of innovation in the industry.