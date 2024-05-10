Weekly Roundup Ending May 10th

Here are a recap on some of the stories this week:
- What is Data Compliance and Management? Find out from Data&More.
- Eclypsium shows how to protect against firmware attacks
- Find out from MSSP Arch Access Controls how to work with end-users
- SOC in a Box from Cyrebro
- Check out why iasset.com is a ‘must have’ for all MSPs
Coming up: ChannelNext is back in Niagara Falls on June 3-4. Several vendors will join us. See www.channelnext.ca for more details. Here is what RabbitRun, HPE-Aruba and CyberPower will present