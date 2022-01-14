What you may have missed on E-Channelnews this week:
- Partner Pitch Template from Allbound
- Our fifth live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance this one on Social Selling
- Interview with Larry Link obout Cequence Security getting 60 million in funding
- Another discussion with a security company, Vade Secure and its Head of Sales, North America, Eric Courtwright
- Our Channel Chief interview this week was with Marc Inderhees of Appgate
- Learn how CloudBlue helps MSPs with their SMB needs
- New partnership between Benchmark Corp (Luc Villeneuve) and Valencia (Matthew Fisch)
- COMING up: Reseller Choice Awards and 50 Best Managed IT Companies will be revealed on February 3rd, stay tuned!