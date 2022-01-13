Over 90% of the business population is represented by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Although 68% of SMBs’ executives believe working with an MSP helps them stay ahead of their competition, unfortunately, MSPs’ primary focus has been on supplying “products and services to sustain IT infrastructure” – not explicitly on the list of SMBs’ crucial customer technology requirements. A recent report from CloudBlue revealed this lack of alignment between what small businesses want and what channel providers believe they should offer, showing that providers are missing the mark on SMBs’ needs.

Rahul Bhavsar, Global Cloud Platform Strategy Leader at CloudBlue, believes that MSPs can refocus their mission to better align with the needs of SMBs, including:

MSPs must become ecosystem builders: Connect with the right software vendors to provide the technology services that SMBs are looking for.

MSPs must put the business objectives of their SMB clients first, and then work backward to be able to provide the technological tools needed to accomplish those objectives.

The lifeblood of any business is its data, MSPs need to start thinking outside of the IT box and refocusing their sights on data security, storage, and analytics.

