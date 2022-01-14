Valencia IIP, a global governance, cybersecurity, and compliance services leader, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Benchmark Corp., a Canadian systems integrator specializing in DevSecOps, DevOps, automation, security, data, and analytics to help leaders accelerate their journey to the cloud, to deliver clients open-sourced and privately sourced technology to provide them with holistic solutions that integrate security into their critical enterprise architecture driving digital transformation.

“We know that modernizing your enterprise and migrating your data to the cloud is the most disruptive undertaking in our industry right now. To compete in our dynamic environment where technology needs are continually changing and cybercrime continues to skyrocket and place critical systems at risk, leaders need to ensure every area of their enterprise is protected,” said Matthew Fisch, VP, Cybersecurity Risk, Valencia.

The risk keeps increasing every year. IBM Security’s 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report highlighted how the cost of the average data breach is at an all-time high, increasing from $3.86 to $4.24 million. The research, now in its 7th year, also showed how the average breach is crippling an organization for 287 days as they scramble to isolate.

“We know digital transformation is a massive undertaking and by partnering with Valencia we can consolidate and manage everything from end to end. We are proud to be two Canadian companies going global by leveraging each other’s strengths and capabilities,” said Villeneuve. “Benchmark stands apart from other boutique integrators because we know your company’s cybersecurity leadership starts from the top, and requires a vision and direction, and deep industry expertise framed around emerging technologies. We don’t just want to acquire security technology, we want to make sure everything we create is deployed, integrated, and tested by Valencia to ensure it runs smoothly in our client’s architecture.

​Valencia IIP takes an integrated approach to help clients design, develop, and implement strategies to protect their most valuable assets – information and information technology. See www.valencia.global

Founded in 2003, Benchmark Corp. is a Canadian systems integrator specializing in DevSecOps, DevOps, automation, security, data, and analytics to help leaders accelerate their journey to the cloud. See www.benchmarkcorp.com