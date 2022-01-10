The plan was to talk about social or digital selling for MSPs. On the same day, we received an e-mail from a company that listed 5 pain points that MSPs have so we decided to ask the exact 5 questions to the panel to see if we could get the answers. We did.

Most MSPs experience roughly the same set of problems. We have been digging into this for over a decade so we have seen most every problem and we continually adjust best practices as things change. We also give some good tips for growing sales and getting your sales team up to speed in social selling. One of our coaches offers a 6-part online course in scaling up your digital selling game. Ask for details, if interested.

Check out the Channel Partner Alliance for more or join the elite tribe. To learn more, visit www.channelpartneralliance.com