Presenter: Michael Becce, CEO of MRB Public Relations

Julian Lee and Michael Becce talked about the significance of public relations (PR) in the technology industry, highlighting the need for strategic storytelling and exposure generation. The conversation also touched on the critical role of PR for MSPs and vendors, emphasizing the need to do PR right and build positive relationships with local media.

