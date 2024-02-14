Both Google and Yahoo will require bulk email senders to start using an authentication technology known as Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance (DMARC). This latest requirement now sees all relevant companies needing to adopt three security technologies SPF, DKIM and DMARC in order to ensure their emails land in inboxes.

Julian Lee and Mike Anderson of EasyDMARC, discussed the importance of DMARC in preventing email fraud and spoofing. Mike explained the evolution of DMARC as a standard and its current mandatory status for email providers. He also detailed how EasyDMARC transforms complex XML code into user-friendly reports and dashboards, enabling users to understand their email domain’s DMARC posture.

The conversation highlighted the critical role of DMARC in protecting users from fraudulent emails and reducing the burden on employees. They also discussed the technical skills and DNS configuration required for implementing DMARC policies.

Mike Anderson also discussed the training and enablement process for service providers, emphasizing the importance of DMARC alignment and the revenue potential for partners. The discussion underscored the comprehensive training path provided to partners and the potential for quick launch after about a week of training, reflecting the growing demand for DMARC solutions in the market.