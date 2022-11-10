Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced that the BeachheadSecure for MSPs platform now includes account-wide Windows Security management at no additional cost. With this launch, BeachheadSecure for MSPs directly manages and leverages Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Microsoft Defender Firewall, and Microsoft Controlled Folder Access—in tandem with the platform’s own RiskResponder capabilities—enabling MSPs to automate access controls and secure clients’ devices and data before threats can strike.

“MSPs protecting clients with Windows devices require vigilant and comprehensive security capabilities that they can flexibly command and customize,” said Cam Roberson, VP Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions. “BeachheadSecure for MSPs is built to match the layered and holistic security strategy that today’s MSPs must provide clients to stay ahead of ever-evolving security threats and ensure ongoing compliance. Adding account-wide Windows Security management to BeachheadSecure for MSPs offers a powerfully straightforward solution for optimizing layered Windows Security tooling, and orchestrating effective threat mitigation responses all from a single console.”

The BeachheadSecure for MSPs platform enables MSPs to manage and enforce a unique layered approach to encryption, and to maintain absolute control over data access across clients’ PCs, smartphones, tablets, servers, and USB storage devices. BeachheadSecure for MSPs offers the ability to remotely remove access to data on compromised devices, or to remotely destroy that data whenever necessary. BeachheadSecure for MSPs’ unique RiskResponder tools empower MSPs to flexibly prepare automated responses to given risks, from invalid login attempts to devices traveling outside of authorized geolocations. RiskResponder works seamlessly with Microsoft security tools, measures threats 24/7/365, and takes automatic action when risks exceed configured acceptable thresholds.

For more details, visit www.beachheadsolutions.com