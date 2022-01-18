Cradlepoint announced a partnership with Juniper Networks to bring 5G diversity to Juniper’s campus and branch portfolio. By combining Juniper’s leading wired access, wireless access and SD-WAN solutions driven by Mist AI with the Cradlepoint 5G portfolio, shared customers and partners have even more options to reliably connect to remote locations, with added insight for better management and ongoing troubleshooting.

Dependable network connectivity that extends both within and outside the enterprise is essential to enable the new future of work. As organizations continue to find ways to innovate, 5G has proven to be effective in enabling wireless WAN use cases. This will be particularly beneficial within certain markets, like the retail space, where LTE and 5G wireless becomes the preferred form of connectivity, enabling a flexible and unified approach to connecting people, places and things anywhere. For example, with 5G, retailers can offer curbside pickup or set up temporary pop-up networks to get instant and dependable connectivity where wired WAN connectivity is not an option.

Through this partnership, Cradlepoint and Juniper provide customers with a proven solution for wireless LAN and WAN use cases that leverage 5G. Additionally, by integrating Mist AI and with Cradlepoint’s NetCloud (via open cloud APIs), organizations can receive better end-to-end network visibility, enhanced business continuity and the essential insight needed to maximize end-to-end experiences.

“Juniper has distinguished itself with a complete LAN, WLAN and SD-WAN portfolio that leverages a common Mist AI engine to deliver the best user experiences from client-to-cloud,” said Jeff Aaron, VP Enterprise Marketing at Juniper Networks. “We are excited to partner with Cradlepoint to expand this value proposition even further, bringing the best insight, automation and actions to customers and partners leveraging 5G and wireless WAN for their business requirements.”

As part of the partnership, the two companies have verified interoperability of the following products and functionality:

-Cradlepoint 5G routers and adapters and NetCloud

-Juniper Mist Wireless Assurance and Indoor Location Services and Juniper Wireless Access Points ·

-Juniper Mist Wired Assurance Service and EX access switches ·

-Juniper Mist WAN Assurance, SRX Secure Services Gateways and Session Smart Routers ·

-Marvis, Juniper’s virtual network assistant that leverages Mist AI to provide proactive recommendations and self-driving network operations plus unsurpassed insight via Natural Language Processing (NLP) and a conversational interface

“Quick-to-deploy, fast and reliable 5G connectivity drives current and new customer experiences, enables critical applications and services and opens the doors to new possibilities – from self-checkout to just-in-time coupons and asset tracking,” said Marc Bresniker, SVP Product Management at Cradlepoint. “We are pleased to partner with Juniper to facilitate these and other business opportunities while transforming the IT management experience through Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™and Mist AI integration.”

Source: Cradlepoint