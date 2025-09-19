Ed Smith is President of CSN Tech Centre, a managed service provider (MSP) located in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada.

In this interview, Edward discussed the MCP servers developed by his company, which facilitate artificial intelligence interactions with cloud-based tools for MSPs. He emphasized the productivity benefits these servers offer, particularly for smaller teams, and his commitment to the MSP community through open-source collaboration.

