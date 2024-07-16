We recently sat down again for an interview with Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer at eSentire regarding their latest news that ‘CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts’. An expanded partnership to integrate threat intelligence and power eSentire’s 24/7 managed security operations with the breadth of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform.

In the interview, Bob and Julian discussed the plethora of cybersecurity solutions in the market and the difficulties buyers face in making informed decisions. The rapid innovation cycles in cybersecurity, the role of platforms in addressing these challenges, and the importance of compliance and privacy issues were also topics of conversation.

Check out our past interview with Bob two years ago: https://www.e-channelnews.com/cybersecurity-vendor-esentire-launches-its-new-partner-ecosystem/