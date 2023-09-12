Leostream, a leading Remote Desktop Access Platform provider, announced it has restructured its channel partner initiatives, investing additional resources to build its partner network and foster the success of partners selling remote desktop systems based on the Leostream Platform.

Leostream has transitioned its business development department to new roles in a dedicated “Channel and Alliances” team with greater responsibility for supporting channel and solution partners. In its new role, the Channel and Alliances team will empower solution providers and system integrators to build their client bases by providing the tools and training they need to deliver unique remote access workflows using the Leostream Platform.

Leostream has also created a new partner portal for sales and marketing materials, enablement collateral, registering customer opportunities, recruiting, and tracking revenue from Leostream sales. The portal also includes partner-only documentation such as overviews of new releases, so partners can learn about new features directly from Leostream experts, along with a roadmap to assist with strategic planning. A new training course is also available that covers configuration and deployment, with additional training modules to come.

Find out more at www.leostream.com