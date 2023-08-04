Interviewees: Mayuresh Ektare, SVP of Product Management, Brinqa and Ori Bendet, VP of Product Management, Checkmarx

Brinqa, a leader in cyber risk management, announced a strategic partnership with Checkmarx, a global leader in application security solutions, to help organizations build world-class application security programs that meet the needs of today’s evolving threat landscape. This partnership combines the industry leading risk-based prioritization, automation, and reporting in the Brinqa Attack Surface Intelligence Platform with the Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, the industry’s most comprehensive application security solution.

Security awareness is growing and regulations are putting increased pressure on organizations to develop strong application security programs. For example, Executive Order (EO) 14028 requires agencies to enhance cybersecurity and software supply chain integrity and transition towards a “zero trust” approach, highlighting the critical nature of secure software development, requiring developers to maintain greater visibility into their software.

This joint solution between Checkmarx and Brinqa offers the industry’s most complete orchestration of the cyber risk lifecycle for code including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) capabilities, enabling automated vulnerability discovery, prioritization, remediation, and reporting. It also provides the services and expertise to plan, design, implement, and deliver application security programs while easily fitting into a customer’s existing vulnerability management program and providing a continuous, enterprise-wide program for cyber risk management.

